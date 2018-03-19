Shopping & Payments
Google Pay’s got your transit ticket, starting in Las Vegas
Crowded public transportation can completely derail your day—especially when you're standing in line to buy a ticket and the train whizzes by. But the next time you’re traveling around Las Vegas, you can skip the line and get there faster with Google Pay. Today, we’re launching mobile tickets for the Las Vegas Monorail, which is powered by NXP’s MIFARE contactless technology. Now you’ll be able to purchase your ticket online, save it to Google Pay instantly, and use your phone to ride—no need to open the app.
The Las Vegas Monorail is the first transit agency where you can use prepaid tickets or passes with Google Pay instead of a credit or debit card, and it's coming to more cities soon. Once you’ve saved your ticket, you’ll find info in the app to guide you along your journey—you can see recent transactions, trips, or the location of the nearest Monorail station.
Ready to give it a go? Make sure you have the latest version of Google Pay, then purchase a ticket on the Las Vegas Monorail site and save it to the app. If you bought your ticket on a mobile device, you’re ready to ride! Just hold your phone near the fare gate. Once you see a check mark, you’re good to go.