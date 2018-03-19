Google Pay’s got your transit ticket, starting in Las Vegas

Crowded public transportation can completely derail your day—especially when you're standing in line to buy a ticket and the train whizzes by. But the next time you’re traveling around Las Vegas, you can skip the line and get there faster with Google Pay. Today, we’re launching mobile tickets for the Las Vegas Monorail, which is powered by NXP’s MIFARE contactless technology. Now you’ll be able to purchase your ticket online, save it to Google Pay instantly, and use your phone to ride—no need to open the app.