Bringing it all together with Google Pay
If you've ever paid for groceries with Android Pay, used Chrome to automatically fill in your payment info, or purchased an app on Google Play, then you’ve already experienced some of the ways Google helps you pay for things online and in stores. Over the past year, we’ve been working to make these experiences simpler, safer, and more consistent.
Today, we’re excited to announce we’ll be bringing together all the different ways to pay with Google, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, into a single brand: Google Pay.
With Google Pay, it’ll be easier for you to use the payment information saved to your Google Account, so you can speed through checkout with peace of mind. Over the coming weeks, you’ll see Google Pay online, in store, and across Google products, as well as when you’re paying friends*.
Google Pay is already available on Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse, Instacart, and other apps and websites you love. (Be sure to take advantage of our current offers to save time and money.)
If you’re a developer, visit our Payments Solutions site to see how you can implement Google Pay, or work with one of our processor partners for even simpler integration.
Bringing everything into one brand is just the first step for Google Pay. We can’t wait to share more.
Pali Bhat
VP of Product Management, Payments
*We will also be bringing these experiences to Tez users in India—stay tuned.