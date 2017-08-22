Introducing Chrome Enterprise

Since we launched Chrome OS in 2009, our goal has been to build the simplest, fastest, and most secure operating system possible. And we’ve been inspired by all the ways we’ve seen businesses embrace Chrome, from Chromebooks in the office, to shared Chrome devices in the field, to signage and kiosks for customer engagement in retail. But with so many different business needs—not to mention so many different devices—companies have also told us they want a single, cost-effective solution that gives them the flexibility and control to keep their employees connected. That’s why today we’re announcing Chrome Enterprise.
Chrome Enterprise offers a host of features, including access to enterprise app storefronts, deep security controls, 24/7 support, as well as integration with cloud and on-premise management tools, VMware Workspace ONE and MicrosoftⓇ Active DirectoryⓇ. We invite you to join our Chrome Enterprise webinar on August 23 to learn more and take part in our live Q&A.
Here’s a little more on what the new Chrome Enterprise license will offer.
On-premise infrastructure integration
Businesses not yet ready for a cloud-only solution have wanted to manage Chrome OS with the on-premise identity and management systems they’re already using. To help, Chrome Enterprise is now fully compatible with on-premise infrastructure through MicrosoftⓇ Active DirectoryⓇ. This integration allows employees to use their native credentials to authenticate across devices and Google Cloud Services like Google Play while centralizing management of user and device policies for IT admins.
We’ve also simplified our on-premise integration trials so admins can sign up and get going quickly in under two minutes with our new simple setup flows.
Unified endpoint management
We know IT admins face the challenge of managing a broad range of devices in today’s business landscape. And it’s critical to have the power to manage all devices using a single unified endpoint management solution. Which is why Chrome Enterprise now gives customers the ability to manage all their Chrome devices from a single management solution.
VMware Workspace ONE powered by VMware AirWatch will be the first third party solution provider to manage Chrome devices. Workspace ONE will provide a centralized approach to managing corporate-owned or bring-your-own device. This collaboration combines the speed, simplicity and security of Chrome with the cloud-based unified endpoint management of VMware AirWatch.
The compatibility of Chrome Enterprise with VMware Workspace ONE will enable organizations to deliver device policies using customizable assignment of groups based on geography, device platform, department, role, and more – simplifying policy enforcement across the company. Building on previously released integrations of Workspace ONE with Chrome OS, IT admins can also provide employees with access to all enterprise applications – cloud, web, native Android, virtual Windows – from a single app catalog to deliver a consistent experience to employees anywhere, anytime, on any device. Chrome device users can even access full Windows desktops and applications, helping to accelerate the adoption of Chrome devices in the enterprise.
“The consumerization of the enterprise has left IT managing multiple operating systems on a variety of devices—some provided by the business and others brought in by employees. As Chrome OS continues to gain momentum, our customers are eager to manage these devices consistently along with all other endpoints including mobile devices,” explains Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware.“Using Workspace ONE, our customers will be able to securely manage the lifecycle of Chromebooks along with all their other end points giving them better security and a consistent user experience across all devices.”
More apps on more devices
Last year, we announced our plans to bring the Play Store to Chromebooks. And we’ve been working to expand its availability to more devices, including enterprise grade options from Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Samsung. Whether it’s laptops like the Acer 14, HP 13 or Lenovo 13, or mobile devices such as the Samsung Chromebook Pro or Asus Flip, enterprise apps are available to business users on a variety of Chrome devices. See the full list of 25+ devices available here along with those in the beta channel coming soon.
What we've heard from our customers
With the added capabilities Chrome Enterprise provides on top of Chrome OS, many businesses are eager to deploy Chrome further across their organizations to connect more users securely to the cloud. “At Whirlpool Corporation, we want technology to empower employees to do great things. Chrome OS has helped our organization do just that by enabling employees to be their most productive, whenever and wherever,” says Andrew Lewis, Senior Manager, Global Information Systems for Whirlpool. “Utilizing cloud-ready devices, specifically Chromebooks and G Suite, has fostered a safer, more secure, and faster user experience for both customers and employees.”
According to Ed Higgs, Interim Director of Global Service Delivery for Group IT at Rentokil: “With over 500 Chromebooks in use in our organization, Chrome now forms part of our standard offering within Rentokil Initial. Google's current Chrome OS initiatives will make the operating system of increasing value for us, and we are already finding an increasing number of use cases for Chrome devices. We've benefited from direct support from Google's product and engineering teams, that have worked closely with us to help us execute our goals."
To learn more, join our webinar on August 23. We’ll be sharing more on what Chrome Enterprise can do and answering all your questions live. To register, click here for the U.S. and Europe and here for Asia Pacific.