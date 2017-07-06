Blocks: Easily Create 3D Objects in VR

Today, it takes complex software and a specific skillset to create compelling VR and AR experiences. That software also requires building 3D objects on a 2D screen—something our brains aren’t wired to do. It occurred to us that creating the objects while in virtual reality could make this easier. So we developed Blocks, a VR app for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift that lets you easily create beautiful, 3D objects in no time.
Blocks is simple enough for anyone to use, even those without any prior modeling experience. It’s designed to feel more like playing with children’s blocks than working with traditional 3D modeling software. Starting with a simple set of shapes, a color palette, and an intuitive set of tools, you’re able to naturally and quickly create almost anything you can imagine, from a piece of watermelon to a whole forest scene.
When your creation is ready, you can export it as an OBJ to use in AR or VR apps you're developing. You can also share it to the web or generate an animated gif. Explore other people’s creations at vr.google.com/objects for inspiration or as a starting point for your own remix.
We’ve already seen amazing creations and use cases from 3D modelers, artists, developers and even people with no modeling experience at all—ranging from a robot that could star in a game, to a skyline meant as a backdrop for a Tilt Brush sketch, to some cacti made just for fun.
Get Blocks for free starting today on Oculus Store and Steam.